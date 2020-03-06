Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map

Jeremy Scott Brown


1984 - 2020
Jeremy Scott Brown Obituary
ADRIAN - Jeremy Scott Brown, age 35, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly March 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 5, 1984, in Adrian, the son of Gordon Brown and Jodell (Seagraves) Brown. Jeremy was a graduate of Hudson High School, class of 2002. Jeremy loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, disc golf and annual Labor Day weekend trips with his family. He loved music and playing his guitar. Jeremy loved his family very much. He was a great son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew to all of his family. He loved all animals, especially his beloved dog, Oden. Jeremy was a genuine, kind soul and a great friend.

Jeremy is survived by his parents, Gordon Brown and Jodell Brown; his sister, Amber Brown, and nephew, Braden Pfisterer; grandparents, Charles and Mary Seagraves; aunts and uncles, Brion and Maggie Seagraves, John and Kimberly Bacon, Sara (Kristen) Brown, Andrea and Jeffrey Williams, and Roxan Elliott; cousins; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Edwina Brown and Karen Seagraves. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Timothy Loewe officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
