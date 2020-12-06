1/1
Jeremy W. Colburn
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Jeremy W. Colburn, age 43, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2020, at ProMedica Hickman Hospital.

He was born March 26, 1977, in Adrian, the son of Jimmy and Kathy (Remmele) Colburn. Jeremy attended Tecumseh High School. He worked as a maintenance tech at Dundee Products. Jeremy loved auto and truck repair and was an excellent metal fabricator, including building and welding all types of projects. He loved four-wheel drives.

Jeremy was a polite and kind-hearted man who thought of everyone else before himself.

He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Kathy Colburn; two brothers, Jason (Stephanie) Colburn and Joshua Colburn; Jeremy's fiance, Jessica Reynolds, and her son, Evan Reynolds; four nephews, Clayton, Mason, Kaden and Kegan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and way more friends than he could count.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents; one aunt, Terry Remmele; one uncle, Dennis Colburn; and cousin, Kenneth Colburn, Jr.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Edward C. Weiss, Jr. officiating.

Funeral services will be streamed online with a link provided on Jeremy's obituary page. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.

A public Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved