ADRIAN - Jeremy W. Colburn, age 43, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly Dec. 3, 2020, at ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
He was born March 26, 1977, in Adrian, the son of Jimmy and Kathy (Remmele) Colburn. Jeremy attended Tecumseh High School. He worked as a maintenance tech at Dundee Products. Jeremy loved auto and truck repair and was an excellent metal fabricator, including building and welding all types of projects. He loved four-wheel drives.
Jeremy was a polite and kind-hearted man who thought of everyone else before himself.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Kathy Colburn; two brothers, Jason (Stephanie) Colburn and Joshua Colburn; Jeremy's fiance, Jessica Reynolds, and her son, Evan Reynolds; four nephews, Clayton, Mason, Kaden and Kegan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and way more friends than he could count.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents; one aunt, Terry Remmele; one uncle, Dennis Colburn; and cousin, Kenneth Colburn, Jr.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Edward C. Weiss, Jr. officiating.
Funeral services will be streamed online with a link provided on Jeremy's obituary page. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.
A public Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.