TECUMSEH - Jerome "Jim" D. Kujawa, age 88, of Tecumseh passed away June 24, 2020.
On Oct. 6, 1931, Jim was born in Toledo, the son of Henry and Josephine Kujawa. On June 15, 1963, he married Bernadine A. Frolich at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2019.
Jim was a graduate of Adrian College where he earned his Bachelors Degree and Siena Heights College, where he earned his Masters Degree. He was a retired grade school teacher from Tecumseh Public Schools, where he taught at Tecumseh Acres Elementary and Ridgeway Elementary. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the St. Elizabeth Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Julie (Steve) McLeod and grandsons, Garrett McLeod and Andrew McLeod all of Lexington, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine, son, Timothy and four sisters.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler presiding. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, with military honors performed by the Tecumseh American Legion and the VFW Honor Guard Team.
Visitation will also be Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.