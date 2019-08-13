|
|
MASON, Ohio - Jerry Bruce Layman Sr., age 81, passed away in his home on Aug. 7, 2019.
Jerry was born on March 11, 1938, to Rudson and Laura Layman in Detroit Mich.
Mr. Layman is an Army veteran of the Gulf War, serving as a sergeant first class in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, and his children, Melanie, Mathew, Michael, Teresa, Jerry Jr., Andrew, Patrick, Lisa, Pam and Janet. He was preceded in death by his son, Timmy.
A graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring-grove Ave., Cincinnati OH 45232, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019