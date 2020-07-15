1/1
Jerry Dennis Poll
1952 - 2020
CARY, N. C. - On March 14, 2020, Jerry Dennis Poll, 66, of Cary, N.C., and formerly of Adrian, left his worldly cares behind.

Jerry was born July 9, 1952, in Tecumseh to Clifford J. and Mona I. (Woodcox) Poll. On Sept. 3, 1989, he married Ellen Nemitz who preceded him in death in September 2019.

Jerry was the head chef at N.C. State University. Jerry was known for his relaxed personality and his love for his family and friends.

Jerry was also preceded in death by his mother Monna. He is survived by his son, Taylor (Kristin Waye) Poll; granddaughter Leah Poll; father Clifford; brother Ray (Cindy) Poll; sister Ardyth (Brad) Butler and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
