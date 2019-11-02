Home

Robison Chapel
103 Douglas Street
Catlin, IL 61817
(217) 427-0114
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Danville First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Danville First Church of the Nazarene
Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Short


1937 - 2019
CATLIN, Ill. - Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Short, 82, of Catlin, Ill., went to his final reward at 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, Ill.

A life spent in loving service to the Lord, Jerry was born Jan. 31, 1937, in the parsonage at Patricksburg, Ind., to Ermel and Icey Hayes Short. He married Sharon Jones on June 26, 1959, in Indianapolis, Ind. She survives. Also surviving are one son, Jerry L. (Kristy Jimson) Short Jr; one daughter, Alisa Kay (Terry) Prosser; two grandchildren, Maxwell Prosser and Ryan (Michelle) Prosser; Kristy's children, Alexus Jimson, Ethan Jimson and Phoenix Jimson; and one brother-in-law, James R. Padgett. He was preceded in death by one sister, Priscilla Padgett, and one sister-in-law, Darlene (John) Bauman.

Jerry was a graduate of the Olivet Nazarene College and receive his doctorate in 1996. He pastored over 50 years, serving churches in Lawrence, Ind., New Castle, Ind., Port Huron and Adrian and served 20 years at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene. He was active in the Rotary Club for over 30 years and was involved with CRIS Senior Services. He enjoyed reading, golfing and cars.

The family thanks Carle Hospital, Carle Hospice and the CNAs at the Gardenview Manor Nursing Home for their care.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Dave Anderson officiating. Private family entombment in the Spring Hill Mausoleum, Danville, Ill. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene. Memorials to the Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Short Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Olivet Nazarene College.

Robison Chapel, Catlin, Ill., is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
