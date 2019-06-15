|
|
TECUMSEH - Jerry Rhea (Taylor) Howell, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family and support of Hospice of Lenawee.
Jerry was born on Sept. 7, 1941, in Johnson City, Tenn., to Jack and Virginia Taylor. Jerry loved her family dearly. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to the many volunteer organizations she was a part of. Jerry was kind to everyone she met and could make anyone feel comfortable in her presence.
Jerry retired from Consumers Energy after 28 years of dedication. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Jerry is survived by her brother, Robert (Janice) Taylor of Tecumseh; her loving daughters, Lisa (Michael) Heath of Austin, Texas, and Dresa Nolasco of Tecumseh; grandchildren Joseph, Justine, Kyle, Danielle, Annabelle, Taylor and Spencer; plus four great-grandchildren, Kanen, Malina, Catelyn and Aleah who lovingly referred to her as "Nana" and who will truly miss her kind and gentle spirit.
Per Jerry's wishes a cremation has taken place. Please join us for a Celebration of Life ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019, at the beautiful Grace Point-Common Grounds building, 4612 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich.
Contributions in memory of Jerry are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 15 to June 16, 2019