|
|
ADRIAN - Jesse James Irish, Jr., age 79, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
Jesse was born on Aug. 14, 1940, in Adrian to Jesse and Erelene (Byrd) Irish. On Nov. 19, 1988, Jesse married Ann Lee in Las Vegas, and they have enjoyed 31 wonderful years together.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Jesse James (Julie) Irish III of Springhill, Fla., Robert (Sue) Irish of Adrian, Patrick (Jeanette) Irish of Grass Lake, Michael (Judy) Irish of Sicklerville, N.J., Cheri (Jim) Karle of Tipton and Steve (Stacy) Bay of Britton; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Nora) Irish of Adrian; brother-in-law, Cliff McCullum of Holland, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services are private, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020