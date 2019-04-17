|
ADRIAN - Jesse Torres lll went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019, after a very sudden heart attack.
He was born Oct. 4, 1964, in Adrian, to Jesse, Jr. and Mary Lou (Cortez) Torres. Jesse married Juanita (Gutierrez) Torres on July 22, 2017, in Adrian. Due to health issues, Jesse was no longer able to work at McDonald's, where he was employed as a manager for many years and was loved by his employees. Jesse was a member of Restore World Church of God in Adrian.
Jesse is survived by his wife and her three children, Michael (Jessica) Phippen, Sharyn (Matthew) Dyer and Nicholas (Brittany) Phippen, and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his children, Ryan (Clarissa) Torres, Marissa (Cole) Young; and three grandchildren Ethan, Aiden and Everleigh Young. Jesse is also survived by his parents and three siblings, Randy (Sara) Torres, Gina (Scott) Torres Shough and Tina (Scott) Torres Parish; and by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and he loved them.
Jesse was a friend to many but had a special bond with his four best friends from grade school: Ralph Pablo, Able Martinez, John Nichols and Steve Espinoza. Jesse was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfredo and Estella Cortez and Jesse Torres; and nephews. Joshua Torres, Matthew Olivarez, Daniel Cortez and Ricky Lerma.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Claude Bevier officiating. Friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. The body will be cremated after the service per Jesse's wishes.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019