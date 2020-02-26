|
ADRIAN - Jesus Chavez Avila, age 93, of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, at ProMedica Provincial House.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, to Pedro and Dolores (Chavez) Avila. Jesus was the owner of J and A Metal Polishing Company in Toledo. Although he loved his line of work, Jesus always made time to help others.
Jesus is survived by his seven children, Helen Flores, Janie Hudson, Brenda Liscano, Dolores Perez, Delilah Avila, Hope Brown, Marie Avila of Adrian, the wife of his children, Tomasa Avila and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous siblings. He was preceded in death by three sons, Rudy, Jesse and David Avila; a daughter, Stella Cuellar; and his parents, numerous siblings and his long-time caregiver, Barry McAnally.
Visitation for Jesus will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at which time a funeral service will begin with the Rev. John Crowley presiding at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020