Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Avila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Chavez Avila


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Chavez Avila Obituary
ADRIAN - Jesus Chavez Avila, age 93, of Adrian, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, at ProMedica Provincial House.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas, to Pedro and Dolores (Chavez) Avila. Jesus was the owner of J and A Metal Polishing Company in Toledo. Although he loved his line of work, Jesus always made time to help others.

Jesus is survived by his seven children, Helen Flores, Janie Hudson, Brenda Liscano, Dolores Perez, Delilah Avila, Hope Brown, Marie Avila of Adrian, the wife of his children, Tomasa Avila and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous siblings. He was preceded in death by three sons, Rudy, Jesse and David Avila; a daughter, Stella Cuellar; and his parents, numerous siblings and his long-time caregiver, Barry McAnally.

Visitation for Jesus will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at which time a funeral service will begin with the Rev. John Crowley presiding at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -