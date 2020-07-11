1/1
Jesusa "Susan" Vasquez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesusa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Jesusa "Susan" Vasquez, age 95, of Adrian passed away on July 8, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.

She was born on May 18, 1925, in Hudson, Texas, the daughter of Teddy and Christina (Pena) Gomez. Susan married Antonio Vasquez on Nov. 11, 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1972.

She is survived by her nine children, Lydia (Pete) Campos of Toledo, Joe Vasquez of Adrian, Lisa (Jesse) Campos of Toledo, Gloria Vasquez of Adrian, Stella Rodriguez of Adrian, Celia (Victor) Soto of Round Lake, Ill., Sylvia (Mike) Caballero of McHenry, Ill., and Marty (John) Chalupa of Kissimmee, Fla., and her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Rudy, Raymond, Robert and Antonio Vasquez; two daughters, Carol Torres and Olga Vasquez Salazar; and a great-granddaughter.

Visitation for Susan will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how long individuals can visit with the family and we are strongly encouraging the wearing of masks.

A private Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, with the Rev. Michael Newman as celebrant. For those individuals not attending the Mass, please visit the Catholic Community of Adrian Facebook Page after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to watch Susan's Mass. Burial will be held in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved