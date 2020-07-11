ADRIAN - Jesusa "Susan" Vasquez, age 95, of Adrian passed away on July 8, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born on May 18, 1925, in Hudson, Texas, the daughter of Teddy and Christina (Pena) Gomez. Susan married Antonio Vasquez on Nov. 11, 1945, and he preceded her in death in 1972.
She is survived by her nine children, Lydia (Pete) Campos of Toledo, Joe Vasquez of Adrian, Lisa (Jesse) Campos of Toledo, Gloria Vasquez of Adrian, Stella Rodriguez of Adrian, Celia (Victor) Soto of Round Lake, Ill., Sylvia (Mike) Caballero of McHenry, Ill., and Marty (John) Chalupa of Kissimmee, Fla., and her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Rudy, Raymond, Robert and Antonio Vasquez; two daughters, Carol Torres and Olga Vasquez Salazar; and a great-granddaughter.
Visitation for Susan will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how long individuals can visit with the family and we are strongly encouraging the wearing of masks.
A private Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, with the Rev. Michael Newman as celebrant. For those individuals not attending the Mass, please visit the Catholic Community of Adrian Facebook Page after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to watch Susan's Mass. Burial will be held in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
