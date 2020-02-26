Home

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wauseon Community Church
Wauseon, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Wauseon Community Church
Wauseon, OH
More Obituaries for Jill Eddings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill L. Eddings


1944 - 2020
Jill L. Eddings Obituary
WAUSEON, Ohio - Jill L. Eddings, age 75, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 24, at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She married William Eddings on Oct. 12, 1962, and he survives.

Jill was born in Ogden Center on Oct. 23, 1944, to her parents, Donald and Ethel (Griffen) Case. Both of her parents preceded her in death. Those left to remember Jill are her husband, William Eddings of Lyons, Ohio; son, Mark (Carol) Eddings of Lyons, Ohio; son, Timothy (JoAnn) Eddings of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter, Rebecca (Sterling) Moninghoff of Dale City, Va.; and sister, Donna (Galen) Smith of Harlingen, Texas. Jill is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jill is preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Eddings; and a brother and two sisters.

Jill worked for many years at Detwiler Manor as a certified nurse's aid. She also took pride in raising her family. Jill was a life member of the Auxillary Post No. 1503 in Dale City, Va. Her loves in life were her family, the movie "The Wizard of Oz," Harry Potter, crocheting lap blankets and her beloved Detroit Tigers.

Visitation for Jill will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Wauseon Community Church in Wauseon, Ohio. A memorial service for Jill will be held directly following the visitation at 1 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Brian Grimm officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon or the Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes in Wauseon, Ohio, have been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
