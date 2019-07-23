Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Jimmy Charles Webb

Jimmy Charles Webb Obituary
ADRIAN - Jimmy Charles Webb, age 66, of Adrian passed away July 21, 2019.

Jimmy was born on the Fort Jackson military base in Columbia, S.C., the son of Jimmy Lee and Alice (McGraw) Webb. On March 14, 1988, he married Betty Carter. He was a 1972 graduate of Adrian High School.

Jim was an avid CB Radio operator and had the handle of "Yellow Jacket." He was a proud Dad and PawPaw and loved planting a big garden every year, using his John Deere tractor, and would help do anything for anyone!

He loved his beautiful wife, Betty, known as "Little Lady," with all his heart.

In addition to his wife, Betty, Jim is survived by his parents; children, Tracy (Andie) Webb, Heather (James) Nipper, Eric Webb, Kelly (Monte) Ward, Billy (Melissa) Yoakum, Justin Webb and Andrew (Tabitha) Webb; one sister, Vicki Webb; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Bernie Callis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 23 to July 24, 2019
