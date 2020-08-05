1/1
Jimmy Lee Webb
1931 - 2020
ADRIAN - Jimmy Lee Webb, age 88, of Adrian passed away, Aug. 2, 2020, at home with his family.

He was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Hamilton, Ala., the son of Reuben and Beulah (Rye) Webb. On April 4, 1952, he married Alice McGraw, she survives.

Jimmy Lee served his country in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer in Korea, from 1951 to 1953. He retired from American Chain and Cable (ACCO) in 1986 after over 30 years of service.

Jimmy Lee was a life member of the Adrian American Legion and the Adrian VFW Post 1584. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Jimmy and his family were very proud of his Military Police service in Korea. He lived a life of service in the respect of being humble and gave grace to every person he encountered.

In addition to his wife, Alice Webb, he is survived by his daughter, Vicki Webb; seven grandchildren, Tracy, Heather, Eric, Justin, Andrew, Billy and Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Billy Ray Webb, Clois Webb and Lula Faye Wade, daughter-in-law, Betty Webb and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben & Beulah Webb, one son, Jimmy C. Webb; three brothers, Carlos Webb, Wallace Webb and Raymond Webb; and one sister, Beulah Grey Webb Cardwell.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park with Military Honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post 1584 Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

Please dress casual when attending Jimmy's services. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
