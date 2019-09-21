|
|
ADRIAN - Jo A. Brittain, age 78, of Adrian died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee's Hospice Home in Adrian.
She was born May 19, 1941, in Toledo to Lester E. and Elizabeth A. Farrant. On Nov. 16, 1963, she married C. Dennis Brittain in Adrian, and he survives. She and her husband, Dennis, enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Beta Sigma Phi (Michigan Torch Bearer Iota). She was employed in banking over 30 years. Jo enjoyed gardening, especially her red poppies and working in the church's memorial garden; reading; watercolors; and taking cruises.
In addition to her husband, Dennis, she is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Amber) Brittain, of Marquette, Mich.; a daughter, Wendy (Patrick Schad) Brittain, of Traverse City; a granddaughter, Claire; two sisters, Patricia (John) Betz and Lois (Rob Sweeney) Witt, all of Florida; and a brother, Scott (Barbara) Farrant, of Illinois; and was loved by all her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Jane Seabolt and Barbara Linehan.
At Jo's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with the Rev. Gail Blum officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019