RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Jo Ann Grauer, 80, formerly of Sebring, Fla., passed away at her daughter's home in Rio Rancho, N.M., during the night Dec. 15, 2018. Jo Ann had ALS and fought a valiant fight to survive as long as she could.
She was born in Adrian, Mich., on June 16, 1938, to Claude and Ellen (Chrysler) Hampton. She went to Lincoln Elementary School, graduated from Adrian High School in 1956, and joined the WACS for a two-year term. She was stationed at 5th Army Headquarters in Chicago, where she met her future husband, Ken Grauer. They married on July 26, 1958, and were married 51 years.
Jo Ann graduated from Oakland University with a degree in psychology in 1985, and worked briefly as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch. Ken was a stock broker, and they lived in the Detroit, Pontiac area from 1965 to 1971, when they bought a motel and moved to Pompano Beach, Fla., with their three children. Jo Ann ran that motel, which they sold, and moved to Coral Springs, Fla. They bought another motel a couple years later, and Ken remained a stock broker as Jo Ann took care of it. Jo Ann was an avid golfer, a member of Sun N' Lake Golf Club, and a very accomplished duplicate bridge player.
She loved reading, also, and was very knowledgeable on many subjects.
Jo Ann is survived by her three children, Brad, Sebring, Fla., Sheri (Ken) Gustafson, Rio Rancho, N.M., and Kara (Barry) Seiffert, Loxahatchee, Fla.; five grandchildren, Heather, Corbin and Rylee Gustafson, and Logan and Jensen Seiffert; three sisters, Bonnie Hampton of Adrian, Vera (George, deceased) Pulley of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Vicki (Paul) Barnes of Berkey, Ohio.
She is also survived by three nieces, one nephew and nine greatnieces and great-nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, his parents, and many aunts and uncles plus countless friends.
Jo Ann was cremated and taken to Florida, where she was buried on June 10, 2019, next to Ken, at the Memorial Gardens Military Cemetery in Lake Worth.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019