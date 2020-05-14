Home

Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Joan Ellen Sudborough


1932 - 2020
Joan Ellen Sudborough Obituary
ADRIAN - Joan Ellen Sudborough, 88, of Adrian, died early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1932, in Adrian, the only child born of the late Arthur and Agnes (Keller) Knoblauch.

After graduating from Blissfield High School in 1950, Joan went on to Davis Business College. On March 29, 1952, Joan married Donald F. Sudborough, in Blissfield, and they shared 49 years together before his passing in 2001. Over the years, Joan worked in the office at Ramus Automotive and Tom Prange Auto Village; and enjoyed selling Avon and visiting with her customers. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid and a Girl Scout Leader when her family was young.

Joan is survived by her children, David (Kendra) Sudborough of Weston, Jeffrey Sudborough, and Michelle Micklewright both of Adrian; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and Neil Micklewright.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home. Private service to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of individuals in the funeral home will be monitored. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church of Adrian.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2020
