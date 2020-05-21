Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:45 PM
Ft. Meigs Cemetery
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kay Myers


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kay Myers Obituary
PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Joan Kay Myers, age 75, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1944, to Harlan and Ruth McMunn in Adrian.

Joan began her schooling at the Victorsville Room Schoolhouse in Blissfield. She then graduated from Adrian High School and Prospect Hall Business School in Ft. Lauderdale. She was a secretary, spent some time modeling, a merchandiser and sales independent contractor, but her best job was being a Mom and Grandma.

Joan's favorite moments were spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, L.O.S.N.A (Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America) and the Toledo Metropolitan Ladies Club.

Joan is survived by her son, Greg (Erika) Myers; daughter, Sarah (Dante) Flores; grandchildren, Kate, Allie, Chloe, Riley and Greyson; as well as lifelong friend, Brenda Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at the Ft. Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Zoar Lutheran Church, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -