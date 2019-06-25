Home

Joan M. (Neri) Pfund

Joan M. (Neri) Pfund Obituary
BLISSFIELD -?Joan M. Neri Pfund, age 78, of Blissfield went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Spring Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Holland, Ohio.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield with Pastor John Kolvick officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation hours will also be on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Joan's Family to be used for future designation. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 25 to June 26, 2019
