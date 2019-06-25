|
BLISSFIELD -?Joan M. Neri Pfund, age 78, of Blissfield went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Spring Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Holland, Ohio.
Funeral services for Joan will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield with Pastor John Kolvick officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation hours will also be on Thursday, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m.
