Joan Marie Slusarski


1940 - 2020
Joan Marie Slusarski Obituary
PALMYRA - Joan Marie Slusarski, age 79, of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1940 in Adrian, to James and Edith (Long) Bennett. On Dec. 13, 1958, Joan married Stanley Slusarski. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Steve (Kristi) Slusarski and Wayne (Peggy) Slusarski; four brothers, James "Jimmy" (Monica) Bennett, John (Sue) Inhulson, Bill (Carol) Inhulson and Ralph (Joyce) Leptrone; five sisters, Connie Roberts, Virginia "Ginny" (Jack) Seegert, Patty (Russ) Herriman, Bonnie (Brad) June and Kathy (Joe) Mannarino; five grandchildren, Calvin, Dexter, Anthony, Marcus and Billy Slusarski; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Stan, she is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda Leptrone.

Cremation has taken place per Joan's wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
