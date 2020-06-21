EVANS LAKE - Joan (Bater-Buehrer) Robinson of Evans Lake peacefully entered the? gates of heaven on March 26, 2020, and was reunited with her husband of 67 years, John "Jack" Robinson.
He preceded her in death in 2017.
Joan was born to Evelyn (Bater-Buehrer) Phibbs and Elmer Buehrer in 1932. After marrying in 1950, Joan and Jack raised their family in Tecumseh and at their Evans Lake summer cottage. In later years, they happily became snowbirds, wintering at their home in Nokomis, Fla.
Joan was a strong-willed woman with a big heart and a loving mother to three daughters, Jera (Clifford) Stratton of North Port, Fla., Jana (Randy) Porterfield of Evans Lake, and Jodi (Tom) Waldvogel of Evans Lake and Erie; two grandchildren, Brad Porterfield and Kelsey (Michael) Brewer, of Evans Lake; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe Porterfield, Emma Porterfield and Ava Brewer. Additionally, Sheila, a beloved foster child who entered the family home at infancy and became a "special daughter," survives, and she will remain near and dear. Up until Joan's death, she retained legal guardianship of Sheila.
She is also survived by one sister, Janette (Bud) Slusher of Evans Lake. Her parents and her brother, Gary Buehrer, preceded her in death.
She and Jack were foster parents to more than 30 infants and children through the Lenawee County Foster Care Program. Some spent less than a week in their home, but a certain few spent many years and remain forever ingrained in the hearts of the family.
Joan had many hobbies throughout her life, and enjoyed painting, ceramics, sewing and other crafts. She was a member of the Tri-Town Extension Club, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years, traveling to Mexico and Europe with her daughters, Jack and other Girl Scouts. In 1976, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority named her their distinguished "First Lady," an honor she cherished, and she was recognized with a program and reception.
Her happy place was the family cottage at Evans Lake, where she spent her most recent years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, working in the yard, going on raft rides with her family, tending to her orchids, and gazing at the lake she loved from her living room chair. For the past several years, Jodi helped by caring for her and nursing her through many health ailments.
At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held later in the summer, to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, who cared for Joan prior to her death at Venice Regional Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fla.
He preceded her in death in 2017.
Joan was born to Evelyn (Bater-Buehrer) Phibbs and Elmer Buehrer in 1932. After marrying in 1950, Joan and Jack raised their family in Tecumseh and at their Evans Lake summer cottage. In later years, they happily became snowbirds, wintering at their home in Nokomis, Fla.
Joan was a strong-willed woman with a big heart and a loving mother to three daughters, Jera (Clifford) Stratton of North Port, Fla., Jana (Randy) Porterfield of Evans Lake, and Jodi (Tom) Waldvogel of Evans Lake and Erie; two grandchildren, Brad Porterfield and Kelsey (Michael) Brewer, of Evans Lake; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe Porterfield, Emma Porterfield and Ava Brewer. Additionally, Sheila, a beloved foster child who entered the family home at infancy and became a "special daughter," survives, and she will remain near and dear. Up until Joan's death, she retained legal guardianship of Sheila.
She is also survived by one sister, Janette (Bud) Slusher of Evans Lake. Her parents and her brother, Gary Buehrer, preceded her in death.
She and Jack were foster parents to more than 30 infants and children through the Lenawee County Foster Care Program. Some spent less than a week in their home, but a certain few spent many years and remain forever ingrained in the hearts of the family.
Joan had many hobbies throughout her life, and enjoyed painting, ceramics, sewing and other crafts. She was a member of the Tri-Town Extension Club, and was a Girl Scout leader for many years, traveling to Mexico and Europe with her daughters, Jack and other Girl Scouts. In 1976, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority named her their distinguished "First Lady," an honor she cherished, and she was recognized with a program and reception.
Her happy place was the family cottage at Evans Lake, where she spent her most recent years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, working in the yard, going on raft rides with her family, tending to her orchids, and gazing at the lake she loved from her living room chair. For the past several years, Jodi helped by caring for her and nursing her through many health ailments.
At her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held later in the summer, to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, who cared for Joan prior to her death at Venice Regional Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fla.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.