EVANS LAKE - Joan (Bater-Buehrer) Robinson of Evans Lake, who passed away on March 26, 2020, will be remembered at a gathering of faith, family, friends and food, to take place at Sal's Restaurant in Tecumseh on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m.



Her daughters ask that you join us if you can at this time in fellowship to reminisce.



Please be mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions, which are strictly and respectfully adhered to by Sal's.

