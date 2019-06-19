|
|
ADRIAN - Joanne A. Niner, age 85, of Adrian, formerly of Hudson, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born on March 22, 1934, in Hudson, the daughter of Ross W. and Pearl B. (Zimmerman) Winner. Joanne graduated from Hudson Area High School in 1952. She championed environmental rights organizations and the protection of animal rights.
Joanne is survived by two daughters, Terian (Roy) Hassenzahl of Osseo and Marian Niner of Hudson; two grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Hassenzahl of Coldwater and Craig Hassenzahl of Hillsdale; two great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jr. and Hunter; former husband, Philip J. Niner of Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Rose Niner; her parents; stepfather, Eaton Dillon; four brothers, Nelson, Doug, Paul and Ralph Winner; and one sister, Diane Rose Winner.
Funeral services for Joanne will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway Township, Lenawee County. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019