Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Niner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne A. Niner


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne A. Niner Obituary
ADRIAN - Joanne A. Niner, age 85, of Adrian, formerly of Hudson, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was born on March 22, 1934, in Hudson, the daughter of Ross W. and Pearl B. (Zimmerman) Winner. Joanne graduated from Hudson Area High School in 1952. She championed environmental rights organizations and the protection of animal rights.

Joanne is survived by two daughters, Terian (Roy) Hassenzahl of Osseo and Marian Niner of Hudson; two grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Hassenzahl of Coldwater and Craig Hassenzahl of Hillsdale; two great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jr. and Hunter; former husband, Philip J. Niner of Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Rose Niner; her parents; stepfather, Eaton Dillon; four brothers, Nelson, Doug, Paul and Ralph Winner; and one sister, Diane Rose Winner.

Funeral services for Joanne will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway Township, Lenawee County. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now