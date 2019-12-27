|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Joanne Podlucky, formerly known as Sister Jessica, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 71 years of age and in the 52nd year of her religious profession in religious life, 12 years in the Vincentian Sisters of Charity and 40 years in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Joanne was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Julia (Viboch) Podlucky. She graduated from Vincentian High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; received a Bachelors of Arts degree in English from La Roche College in Pittsburgh, and a Masters of Arts degree in Communication from University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana.
Sister Joanne spent nine years ministering as an elementary and junior high school teacher in Pittsburg, Duquesne and Donora, Pennsylvania; and in Montgomery, Alabama. She also served for eight years as the advertising coordinator and public relations director for the Adrian Dominican Sisters; for 10 years as video producer and communication consultant for JPT Communications in Plymouth; and for 11 years in various administrative positions for the Dominican Center for Religious Development of Michigan. Sister Joanne became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2016.
Sister Joanne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two sisters: Francine Hill (Donald) of Sugar Land, Texas, and Carolyn Silka (Joseph) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and two brothers: Joseph Podlucky (Su Shan) of Camp Hill, and Ronald Podlucky (Dorothy) of Windber, both in Pennsylvania.
Welcome of Sister Joanne will be on Friday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019