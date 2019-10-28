|
Joanne Robinson Pérez, 88, was called by her heavenly Father on Oct. 24, 2019, to join her father, William H. Robinson; her mother, Daisy B. Mitchell Robinson; her brother, Brooks Odeth Robinson; her Aunt Rena Robinson Carducci; her grandchild, Mario Roman Ordoñez Pérez; and cousins Sylvania and Marjorie Pritchard.
Born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va., she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia Wesleyan, Master of Arts from Ohio Wesleyan and a specialist degree in educational administration from Eastern Michigan University.
Joanne was an elementary music teacher and principal at Adrian Public Schools. She was a member of the Adrian First United Methodist Church and was president of the local UMW in the Adrian FUMC, the president of the Ann Arbor District of UMW, vice president of the Detroit Conference UMW, vice president of the North Central Jurisdiction UMW, trustee of the District Board of Missions and Church Extension, and member of the Detroit Conference COSROW.
In 1967, Joanne co-founded the Adrian Community Preschool, which in 2017 celebrated 50 years of achievement, and was the first president of their board of directors.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph A Pérez; daughter, Sarah A Pérez of San Francisco, Calif.; son, John W Pérez, and granddaughter, Julia M Pérez, of Little Rock, Ark.; and other family and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., Little Rock, with a viewing at 1 p.m. and a reception to follow.
Donations in her honor may be given to Adrian Community Preschool, 876 Addison St., Adrian, MI 49221, or the UMW Legacy Fund.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Court, 501-224-2200. Joanne's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
