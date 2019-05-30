|
SUPRISE, Ariz. - Jodie Lynn (Brighton) Mueller of Surprise, Ariz., was called to Heaven on May 26, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Eric; incredible mother of Alexandra, Miranda, Zane and her precious dog, Lucky.
Jodie was born April 29, 1980, in Adrian. She graduated from Adrian High School and Grand Valley State University.
The enormous love for her family cannot be measured. They were her light, her world, her everything.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her parents, Herb and Dorothy Brighton; siblings, Jaime and Herbie Brighton; nieces, Aubree MacKenzie and Jordyn Brighton; nephew, Easton Brighton; grandmother, Dolores Rogers; in-laws, Eric and Debra Mueller; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family of friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2019