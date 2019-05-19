|
ADRIAN - Joe Philip Dotson, age 73, of Adrian passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1945 in Manchester, Tenn., to John and Mattie (Arnold) Dotson. Joe worked as a motorcycle mechanic for the majority of his life.
Surviving are two sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Dotson of Clayton and Douglas Jedele of Adrian; two brothers, Mike (Gail) Dotson of Adrian and Jimmy Dotson of Oregon; one sister, Carolyn Johnson of Adrian; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deanna (Jones); son, Phil "Tony" Dotson; granddaughter, Chelsea Williams; one sister, Hazel Raper; one brother, Charles Dotson; brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson; and a nephew, Joe Allan Garza.
At Joe's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no public services held.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019