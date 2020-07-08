1/1
Joey Robin
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONSTED - Joey Robin, 73, of Onsted died June 25 at Huntsville Memorial Hospital in Texas after developing serious health issues, including cancer, a few short months ago.

He was born Nov. 17, 1946, to Norman and Vivian (Peotter) Robin in Adrian.

Joey graduated from Onsted High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, when he was honorably discharged.

He is survived by his five children, Katrina, Jason, Jacob, Jeffrey and Jillian, as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by Norman L. Robin, Nixa Mo., Velta Sanborn, North Olmsted, Ohio, Allen Robin Downey, Calif., Donna Righter, Adrian andMaureen Lamberson, Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dorman Robin, Ormand Beach, Fla., and sister Joyce Abbott, Onsted.

Joey was a journeyman electrician, as well as a student/teacher of history and natural law, which he was very passionate about.

He was a man of spiritual faith which spilled over into the many people in life that he encountered, often encouraging and inspiring in them love and joy. He was also a gifted singer and musician who believed in the healing power of music.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is yet to be determined. Please feel free to contact Jacob for details at 313-728-0252.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved