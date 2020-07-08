ONSTED - Joey Robin, 73, of Onsted died June 25 at Huntsville Memorial Hospital in Texas after developing serious health issues, including cancer, a few short months ago.



He was born Nov. 17, 1946, to Norman and Vivian (Peotter) Robin in Adrian.



Joey graduated from Onsted High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, when he was honorably discharged.



He is survived by his five children, Katrina, Jason, Jacob, Jeffrey and Jillian, as well as four grandchildren. He is also survived by Norman L. Robin, Nixa Mo., Velta Sanborn, North Olmsted, Ohio, Allen Robin Downey, Calif., Donna Righter, Adrian andMaureen Lamberson, Adrian.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dorman Robin, Ormand Beach, Fla., and sister Joyce Abbott, Onsted.



Joey was a journeyman electrician, as well as a student/teacher of history and natural law, which he was very passionate about.



He was a man of spiritual faith which spilled over into the many people in life that he encountered, often encouraging and inspiring in them love and joy. He was also a gifted singer and musician who believed in the healing power of music.



Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is yet to be determined. Please feel free to contact Jacob for details at 313-728-0252.

