TECUMSEH - Johan Jay Isaly, age 55, of Tecumseh died Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was born March 14, 1965, in Marion, Ohio to Katheryn Gwendolyn (Wilson) Isaly of Columbus, Ohio and the late Jay Phillip Isaly.
Johan was a graduate of The Ohio State University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserve 300th Military Police Brigade. On Oct. 5, 2003, Johan married Elizabeth Lynn Conrad in Britton. Johan had a successful career as a retail store manager, most recently working as the store manager for Family Farm and Home in Adrian. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milan.
Johan was active with his sons in the scouting program, serving as the Scoutmaster for Troop 707 in Britton, as well as a leader for Cub Scouts Pack 707. He especially loved the outdoors where he enjoyed camping, hiking and teaching his Scouts.
Along with his wife and mother, Johan is survived by his two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin Isaly, a sister Kathryn (Todd) Huller of Columbus, Ohio, a brother Richard "Rusty" (Lisa) Isaly of Marion, Ohio and nephews.
Visitation for Johan will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. A funeral service for Johan will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milan, with the Rev. Coleman Geraci officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund or the BSA Michigan Crossroads Council.