TRAVERSE CITY - John A. Finch, 71, of Traverse City passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Munson Medical Center from ALS.

John was born in Adrian on Feb. 25, 1949, the son of the late John and Mildred (Bowen) Finch of Finch Printing.

A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date, due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in John's name to a Fidelity ABLE account benefiting his 20-year-old grandson, who suffers severe Epilepsy and Autism. Checks may be written to Stephanie DeBortoli, 3235 N. Arbutus Lake RD. Traverse City, MI 49686.

Cremation arrangements provided by Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home. Our Family Serving Yours.

