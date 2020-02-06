|
HUDSON - John Bobon, age 91 of Hudson, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1928, in Detroit, the son of Stanley and Catherine (Kobylarz) Bobon. He married Mauretta Darr on May 2, 1953, in Hudson and she preceded him in death. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Bohn Aluminum for 38 years and was life member of the V.F.W.
John is survived by his daughter, Brenda Bobon. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson, with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating, with full military rites conducted by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180. Burial of cremains will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Hudson.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020