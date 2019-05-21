|
|
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - John Clark Hartley, born April 18 1945, to John Henry Hartley and Ida June (Woodcox).
John loved music, taking piano lessons in grade school. He played saxophone in the Tecumseh High School band and sang in plays for the Tecumseh Players. He was also active in the Siena Heights chorus while attending there. John was a member for life of Sigma Kappa Alpha honor society, graduating in 1975 from Siena Heights College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
In 1964 John began employment with the Ford Motor Company. He enlisted in the Army in 1965, serving in the Saigon/Cholon area under U.S. Army Intelligence Command. He was a member of American Legion Post 34 in Tecumseh.
Returning to Tecumseh after army deployment, John returned to Ford, training at the Saline plant in quality control, eventually becoming a quality problem control engineer, traveling the U.S. trouble shooting for product warranties. He loved this work, receiving many certifications in the plastics industry.
In the early '80s John moved to Florida where he continued working in quality control with Cox Enterprises and Tuthill Corporation.
John went to be with his family and friends on May 6, 2019, while in hospice at Bay Pines V.A. Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Fla. He is survived by a sister, June (Rodolfo) Alaniz; one niece, Jack-Lynn Bogart of Adrian; two nephews, Lee Andrews of Union, Miss.; and Justin Andrews of Adrian.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a luncheon in John's honor at the home of Rudy and June from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to any American Legion of the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2019