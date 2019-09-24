|
|
JASPER - "Donnie," to all that knew him, age 68, went to be with the Lord, on Sept. 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio, after a brave battle with leukemia.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1951, in Adrian to John and Mary Lou (Fenton) Harsh. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973. He married Tammy Bryan at his parent's home on Nov. 19, 1977. His children Carl Harsh and Amy Butler of Adrian, survive. He loved to play his banjo and harmonica, watch old Westerns, gardening and knew his way around the kitchen. For several years, he lovingly took care of his mom at home.
Surviving also is his sister, Julia Westcott and his brothers, Michael, Jim (Sue), Mark, and David (Lisa) of whom all reside in the area. Donnie will also be missed by his five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. His cat-pal Felix misses him too.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joey. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at the Fairfield Baptist Church Gymnasium, 1226 Seneca St. in Fairfield, this Saturday at 4 p.m. Come prepared to eat and tell a good story. Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019