|
|
MANITOU BEACH - John Edward Ashley, age 85 years, of Manitou Beach, formerly of Hudson, Waldron and Adrian, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home on Round Lake.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Adrian, the son of Curtis E. and Alice M. (Nemire) Ashley. John graduated from Adrian High School in 1952. He joined the United States Army in January of 1953, serving his country during the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Jill A. Vescelius, on June 6, 1953, in Adrian. She survives. While serving in Korea, the Army discovered John was both a marksman and a musician. His love and talent for music landed him in the United States Navy School of Music. After the war, with the GI Bill and a lot of hard work, he graduated from Western Michigan University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Music degree.
John passed his love of music to hundreds of children, many times spanning generations, in Waldron, Hudson, Clayton, Sacred Heart of Hudson and Portland during his 27-year teaching career. John was a member of several bands, the TCA and Ventures in Jazz; an original member of the Hudson Cantata, which started in 1998; former choir director of the Hudson First United Methodist Church; 25-year member of Heart O' The Lakes United Brethren Church in Brooklyn; former Hudson High School golf coach; former member of the men's golf leagues in Hudson and Addison; former owner of the Dairy King in Manitou Beach; an avid ping pong player and fisherman; he possessed a quick wit and sense of humor; and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons. John was honored and inducted into the Hudson High School Hall of Fame in 2014. He enjoyed family vacations up north camping in Curtis, Trout Lake and New Era, attending his grandchildren's events and witnessing his love of music as it lives on through his children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife, Jill, are their four children, Gregory (Barbara) Ashley of Adrian, Sheila (Robert) Van Hemert of Addison, Angela (Matthew) Monahan of Hudson, and Steven (Deborah) Ashley of North Port, Fla., nine grandchildren, Eric Ashley, Amy Ashley, Stephanie (Rick Gramm) Van Hemert, Courtney (Bradley) Elston, Jennifer (Dennis Rumrill) Van Hemert, Nicole (Trevor Maynard) Van Hemert, Alexander Monahan, Andrew (Kaitlin) Monahan and Hilary Monahan; four great-grandchildren, Caidence, Brody, Hailey and Madelynne; one sister, Jane (Harry) Keller of Tecumseh; sister-in-law, Carol Jane Matthes of Tyrone, N.M.; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Vescelius and David (Karen) Vescelius, all of Brooklyn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for John will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison with Pastor Tim Flickinger officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian with military honors performed by the Hudson American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post #180. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Hudson or Waldron band programs, or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 27 to July 28, 2019