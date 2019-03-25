|
ADRIAN - John Herbert Barrows was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 9, 1964, in Adrian to George and Mary Barrows, John was a life-long resident of Lenawee County. He graduated from Adrian High School and was a self-employed professional flooring installer for 30 years.
John leaves to cherish his life and memory his children, Breeana Barrows (Randy Retan) and Brett Barrows; mother, Mary Barrows; sisters, Kathy Dunbar and Karen (Gene) Wilson; a brother, Robert Barrows; his godmother, Suzanne Adams; and very special friend and brother, Brad Price. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family in Michigan and Ohio. John adored his fur grandbabies - Bo, Bella and Karma.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Faye and Bernice Barrows and Julian and Flossie Lucille Biggs; his father, George Barrows; and the mother of his children, Terry Barrows.
Dylan Thomas wrote, "Do not go gentle into that good night .... Rage, rage against the dying of the light." John did not go gentle. He was a brave-hearted warrior against his metastatic cancer for over three years. He fought the way he lived, with tenacity, humor and a determination rarely seen by his team at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.
John was long known for his infamous 4th of July parties at the lake and his unbelievable vegetable gardens. He loved being in his hot tub at night, watching the stars. His trip to heaven was via the Milky Way.
John passed into glory the way he lived, with love, anticipation, gratefulness and - as the end approached - great faith.
Visitation for John will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Steven Geske officiating. Burial will follow in North Rome Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019