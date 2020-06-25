John I Turpening
1947 - 2020
ADRIAN - John I. Turpening, age 72, of Adrian passed away June 22, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 8, 1947, the son of Edward and Ruth (Dunmire) Turpening. John was proud that he returned to school through adult education and received his high school diploma in 2006.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonny Turpening; his children, Terry Turpening (Robert Murlless) and John Edward Turpening; eight grandchildren, Oliver Murlless, Sydney Jade Murlless, Robert Thomas Murlless, Branda Marie Turpening, Juley Dakota Turpening, Shelby-Lee Lynn Turpening, Jaylynn Grace Turpening, John Edward Turpening, Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Cora Ann Marie Grand; three sisters, Mary Moore, Lucille Goodman and Margaret Turpening; one brother, James Edward Turpening; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruth Turpening; two sisters, Bonnie Moore and Juanita Turpening; one sister-in-law, Virginia "Gabby" Gifford; three brothers-in-law, Jim Moore, Bill Moore and Ed Goodman; and nephew Eddie Goodman.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian.

Visitation will also be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
