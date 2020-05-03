|
ADRIAN - John Laslo, age 64, of Adrian, passed away April 28, 2020, at the Oasis at Adrian Healthcare Center. He was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Adrian, the son of Paul and Carolyn (Martin) Laslo. John was a graduate of Britton-Macon High School. He then went onto serve his country in the U.S. Army. John worked as a cook for many years at several restaurants in Lenawee County. He is survived by two brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Laslo and Jeff Laslo, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David Laslo and Michael Laslo; one sister, Janet Strong; and two sisters in infancy. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Services will be conducted in accordance with the Michigan Executive Order.
Published in The Daily Telegram on May 4, 2020