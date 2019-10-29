|
|
GOLDEN, Colo. - John Lok Freligh, 63 of Golden, Colo., died on Oct. 21, 2019 of heart failure while biking on the mountain trails of his adopted state.
John was born in Adrian and attended Adrian schools, graduating from Adrian High School in 1974. He attended Lansing Community College and Michigan State University and while living in Colorado, earned certification as a pedorthist from the Robert Palmer Institute of Biomechanics.
John had lived in Colorado since the mid-1980s, working in the recreational sports industry in a variety of settings. He managed Turin, Denver's oldest bicycle shop, for many years, and was a mentor to new employees. John later worked for The Custom Foot, a specialty ski-boot store in Englewood, Colorado, where one customer described him accurately as "a wizard boot fitter, even though he is extremely humble." In 2012 John started his own company, Pikes Peak Orthotics. Besides biking, John loved to ski and hike, and at the time of his death, was looking forward to the coming ski season.
John is survived by his father, Robert, and his sisters Sarah, Penelope Pankow (Eric) and Libby, all of Rochester, N.Y.; his sister Becky, of Ann Arbor; and his best friend, Cathy Gronlund, of Colorado Springs. He was predeceased by his mother, Jean, in 1999. Per John's wishes, his tissue was donated through the Colorado Donor Alliance, which said that John's gift helped more than 70 people. The family will hold a private memorial service in Rochester. Friends in Colorado will celebrate John's life on a date to be announced.
Contributions honoring John's memory may be made to Project ReCycle, a Denver nonprofit that refurbishes bicycles and provides children with the opportunity to earn the bikes through improved school attendance, respect, and academic growth. Giving information is on their website at projectrecycle.org.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019