John Lynn "Johnny Lotto" Burns
1951 - 2020
BROOKLYN - John "Johnny Lotto" Lynn Burns, age 69, of Brooklyn passed away at his home on Sept. 2, 2020.

He was born on March 22, 1951, in Petersburg the son of Richard and Janet (Bird) Burns. He had been employed by the Ford Motor Company, retiring after 34 years of service.

John loved to play the lotto and watching old Western movies. He loved to take in the sun when it was setting and stargazing in the evenings.

John is survived by his son, Terry (Abby) Burns of Jasper; daughters, Melissa Opel of Brooklyn, Jennifer Opel Burns, Michelle Opel Burns and Bonita Opel all of Adrian; eight grandchildren, Terry, Nathan, Emma, Kaylee, Wyatt, Deacon, Andrew and Lucas; two brothers, Rick (Debbie) Burns of Tipton and Scott Burns of Florida; a sister, Tami (Frank) Demkowski of Petersburg; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Carol Opel and a brother, Ron Burns.

A graveside service for John will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh, with Fritz Kruse officiating.

Condolences to John's family or individuals who would like to make a memorial contribution in John's memory are asked to donate through the Crowd Funding link at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
