TECUMSEH - John Morgan Reed, 91, of Tecumseh ended his courageous journey to heaven on May 14, 2020.
He was born on May 9, 1929, in Estill, Ky., to Myrtle (McKenzie) and Noah Reed. On Nov. 15, 1947, John married Peggy Garno, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage together before her death.
John served in the United States Army from 1946-48 and was a loyal employee of the Tecumseh Products Company for over 40 years.
John was preceded in death by his wife; son, Robert John Reed; his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and J. Russell Garno; brother, Jim Reed; and sisters, Gracie Reed, Pearline Withrow, Edna Bush and Gloria Poe.
John enjoyed spending time with his family as they were everything to him. He is survived by his daughter, Janis Baker; son-in-law, Jeff Baker; grandsons, Scott (Holleigh), Patrick (Kelly) and Benjamin (Carrie) Baker; and great-grandchildren, Miranda, Madison, Megan, Colton and Morgan Baker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes with a private graveside service at Brookside Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 15 to May 16, 2020