BLISSFIELD - John Richard McVay, age 91, of Blissfield and formerly of Hudson and Tecumseh passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, under the loving care of his wife, Jeanie, and Hospice of Lenawee.
John had a long and interesting life. He was born on Oct. 12, 1928, near Medina, the son of William and Florence (Forbes) McVay.
John attended Sacred Heart School in Hudson. When John was in the 10th grade his family moved to Tecumseh where he graduated in 1946. That same year, in September, John joined the Army where he served with the Occupation Army of Japan for an 18-month enlistment at the close of WWII. John attended Adrian College for two years and 10 years later he returned to earn his degree in 1964.
John worked for Tecumseh Products for 28 years. He started there while in high school and returned there after his service in the Army. John was soon promoted to supervision in assembly at Tecumseh Products and moved into the Mechanical Engineering Department shortly after college graduation. In 1971, he was transferred to Tecumseh's engine plant in Grafton, Wis., as the plant engineer.
John and his wife, Jeanie (Porath) McVay, whom he married in 1972, moved to Florida where he was director of engineering at King's Point Housing in Delray, Fla. In 1974, John started his own insurance business with Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. He loved the securities and insurance business, and his career took him to Tennessee and later back to Michigan, when he retired. John enjoyed traveling, fixing up and building houses, flying airplanes, and camping. John and Jeanie owned cottages on Wamplers Lake, Vineyard Lake and Loch Erin. They also enjoyed wintering in Ft. Meyers and Lake Placid. Together they traveled all of the United States and also toured Europe, the Virgin Islands and Hawaii.
In addition to his wife, Jeanie, John is survived by four children, Janet (John) Roe, Rick McVay, Don McVay and Judy (Steve) Walker; a stepson, Larry Porath, and a stepdaughter, Laurie (Mike) Schmidt; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Nathan Smith.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Schultz LeBel, and two sisters, Erma and Sandra.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. The funeral service will also be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Cremation will follow.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020