Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
John Robert Allen Obituary
TECUMSEH - John Robert Allen, age 75, of Tecumseh died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1944 in Owasso, Oklahoma, the son of the late Robert Cecil and Virginia (Lee) Allen. On Aug. 25, 1969, at the Naval OCS Chapel in Newport, Rhode Island, he married Mary Elizabeth Philpot, and they have shared 50 years together.

John proudly served his country in the US Navy. He retired from the Tecumseh Products Company after 30 years as a quality control engineer. John enjoyed volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program. He loved playing bridge and was a gold master of bridge.

Besides his wife, Mary, John is survived by his children, Bob (Libby) Allen of Ypsilanti and Barbra Allen of Saginaw; two brothers, Jim (Marsha) Allen of Lancaster, California, and Gerry Allen of Seattle; and two grandchildren Rachel and Justin Allen.

Visitation for John will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Isaacs officiating with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will follow the service under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post #34 and Post #4187.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
