|
|
ADRIAN - On Dec. 30, 2019, John Robert Sebring, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73.
John was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Adrian to Robert and Mildred (Fox) Sebring. On Sept. 11, 1965, he married the love of his life, Connie Spencley, and they shared a wonderful life for 54 years and raised two sons.
John was a licensed mechanic and retired from Mann Buick Mazda, where he was a service manager for many years.
John had a passion for cars, he enjoyed car shows and riding motorcycles, but most of all he loved to make people laugh and could find the humor in any situation. He maintained that humor to his last day.
John was preceded in death by his parents and two dachshunds, Penny and Ladybug. He is survived by his wife, Connie; two sons, Todd (Jeannette) Sebring of Adrian and Troy Sebring of Adrian; five grandchildren, Jessica, Nichole, Jeremy, Hailey and Brady; and three great-grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Lzayah, and John.
At John's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or service. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The family of John would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee for their love and care over the last few days.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020