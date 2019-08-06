|
|
ADRIAN - John Sheldon Montgomery, age 78 of Adrian, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Provincial House.
He was born March 7, 1941, in Adrian, Mich., the only son of Ernest and Loretta (Lacey) Montgomery.
John had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to write poetry. He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Mary Hahn Ehinger of Florida and Juanita Burnett of Ann Arbor; five nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-inlaw, Michael Burnett.
All services for John will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019