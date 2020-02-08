|
ADRIAN - Jon Myers passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born in 1943 in Lansing to Edward and Caroline Myers. After graduation from Charlotte High School he attended Lansing Community College and Michigan Technological University where he received a BS degree in forestry in 1968 and at Lake Superior State University where he received an MBA in 1989.
He married Rebecca Gladden in Owosso on Sept. 10, 1966, and they made their home in Houghton. The couple had two children: Charles (Raina) Myers of Blackshear, Ga., and Rachel Myers (Ronald) Moore of Fargo, N.D. Jon is survived by his wife of 53 years; his children; several grandchildren; his brother, Fred (Sherry) Myers; and sister, Martha (Charles) Powers. He was predeceased by his parents.
Jon's professional career was as a maintenance manager at the Lafarge cement plant, Alpena, and the Holnam cement plant, Dundee. Jon served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Charlevoix Lodge No. 282 F. & A.M. He loved flying and was a certified flight instructor.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020