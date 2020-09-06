1/1
Jon W. Gandee
1940 - 2020
MORENCI - Jon W. Gandee, age 80, of Morenci went to meet the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee House.

He was born in Spencer, W.V., on June 11, 1940, to the late Elmer and Kathleen (Garrett) Gandee. On Dec. 10, 1957, he married Nancy L. Roberts in Spencer, W.V., and she survives.

Surviving besides his wife, Nancy, are children, Jeffrey (Tina) Gandee of Hudson and Joy Garrow of Adrian; grandchildren, Jayme (Marisol) Gandee, Ashley (Justin) Joughin and Steven Garrow; and great-grandchildren, Jasmin Gandee, Evelyn, Drew, and Maddox Joughin, and Blake and Paisley Garrow.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Gandee, and a sister, Sandra Miller.

All services for Jon will be private. Those planning a memorial contribution in Jon's memory are asked to consider the Morenci Church of the Nazarene, Hospice of Lenawee, Morenci Sportsman's Club or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
