ADRIAN - Jose Flores Sr., age 72, of Adrian passed away April 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Alma, Mich. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968-74. He married Matilde Maldonado on Dec. 8, 1967, and after 38 years of marriage she preceded him in death. Jose was a truck driver for Interstate Auto Transport, retiring in 2013. Jose loved spending time with his family.
Jose is survived by his mother, Carmen (Martinez) Garcia; his children, Jose Jr. (Annie) Flores, Theresa (Ferdinand) Flores, Christina (Kris) Johnson, Delinda (Jorge) Flores, Celena Flores and Angela (Robie) Soto; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Linda Ibarra. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon, and wife, Matilde.
Visitation for Jose will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2019