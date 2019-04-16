|
TOLEDO - After 68 years of joy, friendship and kindness, Joseph Carl Schwartz passed away on April 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Adrian, Mich., Joe was popularly known as the tailback for the University of Toledo during the 1970-72 seasons. While his performance on the field set many records, what was more important to Joe were the lifelong friendships he made during his time in college. His friends and family knew him as easy going, humble, supportive and welcoming.
Joe served the Lucas County Courts system for more than 30 years, retiring as the manager of the juvenile restitution program. He was a loving and kind father. He coached many Little League teams, and encouraged responsibility and education. He enjoyed playing basketball, softball and golf with his friends. And he spent much of his time with his friends and family - watching sports, traveling on road trips, and celebrating life's great moments together.
Joe leaves behind his son, Charlie Schwartz (Shayna Royal); his siblings, Thomas J. Schwartz, Kathy Schwartz, Patty Whaley (Chris); his sister-in-law, Sharon Schwartz; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Thomas G. Schwartz and Eileen (Westfall) Schwartz; his brother, Richard "Butch" Schwartz; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Schwartz; and brother-in-law, Dale Byce.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at noon. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Adrian at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the University of Toledo Foundation for benefit of the football program. Please view Joe's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019