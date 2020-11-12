MANITOU BEACH - Joseph Dylan Harger, age 22, of Manitou Beach passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1998, in Adrian to Michelle Anne Harger.
He lived in the Manitou Beach area all of his life. He graduated from Onsted High School and he worked at Dr. Flue Chimney Sweep in Tecumseh and he also worked for Bleich Farms in Hudson.
Dylan loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his brother and sister and with his friends.
Surviving is his mother, Michelle Harger; his sister, Gemma; baby, Kash; and his grandmother, Linda Harger, all of Manitou Beach; aunts and uncles; and his large extended family.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.