|
|
JASPER - Joseph Michael Vargo Jr., age 70, of Jasper died Dec. 14, 2019, at the VA Ann Arbor Hospital.
He was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Adrian to Joseph Michael Sr. and Jean (Bradley) Vargo.
Joe, a true patriot at heart, had an extensive military career, proudly serving his country from 1967 to 1990. He was a trained gunsmith and taxidermist, and an avid outdoorsman.
Joe is survived by his son, Joseph Michael Vargo III of Englewood, Colo.; four grandchildren; a brother, Steven (Yvonne) Vargo of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; former wife and mother of his son, Irene Dauber of Colorado; and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Joe will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery with full graveside Military Rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 97 and the Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019